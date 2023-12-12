Home - News - Sunderland v Leeds Utd live streaming, where to watch, TV channel

Where to watch the Tuesday night kick off between manager-less Sunderland and Leeds Utd, including details on the TV broadcast schedule times and stream news.

Sunderland will welcome Leeds United to the Stadium of Light in what could be an action-packed between two sides sitting in the top six of the Championship table on Tuesday night.

The hosts have had mixed fortunes this season, but they remain in playoff contention despite a few off field problems the last week.

Following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier last week after a torrid run of form, an interim coaching team led by Mike Dodds took charge of a Sunderland side that returned to winning ways over the weekend, defeating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at home.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming via Sky Sports Main Event channel in the UK, with live commentary available from Talksport 2 and local Leeds and Sunderland radio stations.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service.

As a result, the Black Cats head into this clash with a degree of renewed confidence, and will now be hoping to find some welcomed stability when they face fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

The Peacocks, meanwhile, are full of momentum under Daniel Farke and are coming on the back of three straight victories.

Leeds closing in

The visitors’ remain third and eight points outside of the top two, meaning they can ill-afford any more slip-ups in their chase of automatic qualification places, but a trip to the Stadium of Light to take on a rejuvenated Sunderland is no easy task.

This one has a kick off time from the Stadium of Light of 8PM.