Home - News - Sunderland v Hull – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Friday night’s Championship kick off between Sunderland FC and Hull City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Sunderland will entertain fellow playoff hopefuls Hull City at the Stadium of Light in a Friday night Championship fixture, with the two teams separated by just one point and two places in the standings.

The Black Cats’ come into this one on the back of a 2-1 away defeat to current runners-up Ipswich Town last time out.

They grabbed an early lead through an in-form Jack Clarke, but were pulled back by the Tractor Boys before conceding the winning goal halfway through the second period.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Sunderland is televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom today. You can follow updates from both clubs official websites. Kick off time for the match is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Sunderland’s Stadium of Light Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The result snapped their three-game undefeated run in the second tier, while they have now lost back-to-back games, having also been thrashed 3-0 at home by arch-rivals Newcastle United to crash out of the FA Cup in the third round itself.

Michael Beale’s side currently sit seventh in the Championship, just outside the playoff spots, tied on 40 points with sixth-placed Coventry City. Having triumphed in five of their past seven home games, another positive result here in front of their home support would propel them back into the play-offs.

Hull City, meanwhile, are in the midst of a worrying dry patch of form as they make the trip to the Stadium of Light off the back of losing five of their last seven games, including a 2-1 loss to Birmingham City in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday night.

Liam Rosenior’s side remain ninth in the Championship table, just one point behind the top six as they look to get their playoff push back on track

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.