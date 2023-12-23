Home - News - Sunderland v Coventry – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Championship kick off between Sunderland FC and Coventry City, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

The Michael Beale era begins at the Stadium of Light with a Championship clash against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Formerly of QPR and Rangers, Beale has taken over from Tony Mowbray in the Sunderland dugout after being appointed earlier in the week, with his arrival receiving mixed reception from the Black Cats’ fanbase.

Regardless, the 43-year-old will hope to keep their playoff push on track, with his new side currently seventh in the Championship table, three points behind sixth-placed Hull City in the final playoff spot.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to the Saturday 3PM afternoon broadcast rule in the UK, the match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or TnT Sports. You can get live commentary and updates from Sky Sports News.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s EFL in play service live from the Stadium of Light.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Sunderland back to winning ways

Sunderland will look to return to winning ways following a 1-0 defeat against Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium last weekend. Prior to that, Mike Dodds’ troops were on a three-match unbeaten streak, collecting seven points from a possible nine.

Coventry slow start

After reaching the play-off final last season, Coventry City have fallen short of expectations this season and currently sit 15th in the Championship table, but their results have picked up lately.

The visitors’ have now gone unbeaten in six of their last seven matches since early November, with the only defeat coming to second-placed Ipswich Town.

City played out a 1-1 draw against promotion challenger Leeds United last time out.