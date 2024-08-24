Home - FAQ - Sunderland v Burnley live streaming

After securing two wins in their two league matches since the start of the new season, Sunderland and Burnley will hope to add to their perfect record when they face each other at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Sunderland supporters were awry of their chances ahead of the new Championship season but new manager Regis Le Bris has instilled some faith in them after leading the side to two league victories.

However, he would be still gutted about the team’s departure from the Carabao Cup early when Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen drowned the Tyneside outfits last week.

AFC Sunderland form improves

The Black Cats were able to return to winning ways in their previous outing as a statement scoreline of 4-0 sent the home crowd into jubilation as they ran riot over Sheffield Wednesday. Dennis Cierkin, Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O’Nien put their names on the scoresheet to continue the perfect start to the league campaign.

Like Sunderland, Burnley have undergone a change in management but Scott Parker has lived up to the expectations.

The Clarets pose as a resounding attacking side after scoring nine goals across their first two games this season. A 4-1 scoreline against Luton Town on opening day and a 5-0 versus Cardiff City were enough to skyrocket the Lancashire team to the top of the Championship table.

Seven different goalscorers have netted in Burnley’s last two matches. While they are now without the services of Wilson Odobert, they are one of the contenders for automatic promotion this campaign.

Team News

Le Bris is expected to field a similar starting eleven from the game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Jack Clarke is set to be out of this fixture as he is nearing a transfer to Ipswich Town. Adil Aouchiche is predicted to start in his place.

As for Burnley, Bashir Humphreys’ arrival from Chelsea is set to dislodge Dara O’Shea from a starting position.

Sander Berge was left out of the side’s last squad list and is out of this one too as he has travelled to Fulham to complete a transfer.

Predicted XIs

Sunderland: Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Neil, Bellingham; Roberts, Rigg, Aouchiche; Mayenda