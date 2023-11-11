Home - News - Sunderland v Birmingham live stream : watch lunchtime kick off from EFL

Sunderland is set to welcome Birmingham City to the Stadium of Light for the sixteenth round of the EFL Championship.

The Black Cats are aiming to utilize their home-field advantage, coming off a promising streak where they have secured four out of six possible points in their last two matches.

As they prepare for the upcoming match, Sunderland holds the 8th spot in the league with 24 points. A strong performance at home could see them ascend in the standings.

Where to watch the game?

The Sunderland versus Birmingham City match will be televised on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels in the UK. For fans in the US, the match will be available for live streaming on ESPN+.

Alternatively can also go live with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Birmingham City is currently in the 15th position, looking to break a streak of unfavorable outcomes. The Blues are seeking to turn things around after not securing a win in their last four matches.

Match Kick off time

The match is slated for a 12:30 PM UK time start on Saturday, 11th November 2023, at the Stadium of Light, with Dean Whitestone officiating as the centre referee.