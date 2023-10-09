Home - News - Strictly Come Dancing odds – Nigel Harman moves above Bobby Brazier

Former Eastenders star Nigel Harman continues to dominate the leader board as the most likely to clinch the Strictly Come Dancing title following his recent stellar performance on the popular BBC program.

Harman, the Casualty star, stands at 7/4 odds to take home the coveted Glitterball Trophy, surpassing the previously favored Bobby Brazier, who now stands at 3/1.

Meanwhile, Angela Scanlon and Amanda Abbington are both contending closely with odds at 5/1 for the title win. Ellie Leach, at 6/1, is the only contender with odds less than 10/1.

The recent show saw comedian Eddie Kadi, partnered with Karen Hauer, score the season’s first perfect 10 for their chosen couple’s performance.

Eddie, aged 40, expressed a newfound admiration for street dancing after his Men In Black themed performance, which he dedicated to his immigrant family from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Judge Shirley Ballas, who gifted the 10, praised, “This performance was fluid, stylish, sharp, and thoroughly engaging. You both showcased everything that embodies the essence of dance. It was absolutely captivating.”

Despite their impressive score, the duo fell just short of the top leaderboard spot. Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu took that honor with a score of 35 for their Charleston inspired by the film Damn Yankees, a performance witnessed by Scanlon’s parents in the audience for the first time.

The episode opened with the professional dancers dazzling with a Disney-themed sequence featuring hits from movies like Pocahontas and Frozen, with Dianne Buswell leading the charge to The Little Mermaid’s melodies.

To commemorate Disney’s centenary, presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman appeared as Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Classic Disney characters, including Goofy and Donald Duck, were seen accompanying the judges.

Movie-themed performances continued with Angela Rippon paying homage to Julie Andrews. Donning a blond wig, she performed a quickstep to The Sound Of Music’s Do-Re-Mi, with her dance partner, Kai Widdrington.