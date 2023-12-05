Home - News - Stream Luton v Arsenal live on TV

Luton Town welcome high flying Arsenal to Kenilworth Road tonight in this Premier League tie live streaming with Amazon Prime at 8.15PM.

After their defeat to Brentford on Saturday, Luton faces another challenging match as they welcome Arsenal, the current league leaders, on Tuesday.

The Hatters, facing Arsenal at home, are coming off a 3-1 loss to Brentford.

Luton do have reasons for optimism, given their strong recent performances at Kenilworth Road. Despite initial expectations of being relegation contenders, Rob Edwards’ team is currently just above the relegation zone.

Notably, no team has defeated Luton at home this season by a margin of two or more goals, including visits from prominent teams like Liverpool and Tottenham.

Facing a challenging schedule with upcoming matches against top teams like Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Chelsea before the New Year, it’s crucial for Luton to maximize their performance and results during this period.

Arsenal showed impressive form in the first half of their recent game against Wolves and demonstrated resilience in the second half to secure a victory.

The team, led by Mikel Arteta, also received a morale boost following Manchester City’s inability to secure a win against Spurs on Sunday.

While Luton is currently above the relegation zone, their performance has been less convincing, with only Sheffield United having a worse expected goal difference.

Their track record against Premier League teams has frequently shown them struggling to keep pace.

Kulusevski’s last-minute equalizer against Manchester City last weekend came at an opportune time for Arsenal to extend their lead over Liverpool.

With Luton grappling with a spate of injuries affecting nearly every position in their already lean squad, Arsenal should be too strong tonight.