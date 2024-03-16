Home - News - Stoke v Norwich City TV channel – watch the game online

Where to watch the match between Stoke City and Norwich City on TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Stoke City is set to welcome Norwich City to the bet365 Stadium this Saturday in a game where points will be vital for the Potters bid to stay up this season.

Currently facing a relegation battle, Stoke City is still hopeful of avoiding the drop and three points in front of their home fans will be a welcome boost.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League or Main Event due to broadcast restrictions.

Kick off time for this is at 3PM from the Britannia Stadium in Stoke. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

The Potters secured a vital 2-1 victory over Preston North End in their last match, thanks to a late goal by Luke McNally.

Positioned 19th in the Championship with 41 points from 37 games, Stokeare only three points clear of the relegation zone and will be keen to increase that margin.

Norwich City is on a strong run, eyeing a playoff spot and should be in the mix come end of the season.

David Wagner’s side dominated their last match against bottom-of-the-table Rotherham United, winning 5-0, with Gabriel Sara scoring twice among the four different goal scorers.

Sitting sixth in the table with 58 points, the Canaries will aim to bolster their position further this afternoon.

Stoke’s recent form has been a mix, with two wins in their last three games following a streak of six losses in seven matches.

Their home form has been a concern, with only two wins at home since last November, which could pose a challenge in this matchup.

The Canaries has lost only one of their last eight league games and comes into this encounter in good form.

After some recent difficulties in away games, Norwich appears to be getting a playoff run in order and they’ll be looking to take all three points back to East Anglia.

