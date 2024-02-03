Home - News - Stoke v Leicester live streaming, TV channel and match preview

Where to watch Saturday’s kick off between Stoke City and Leicester City, with information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Two teams fighting at opposite ends of the Championship table will meet on Saturday afternoon, as 19th-placed Stoke City welcome leaders Leicester City to the Bet365 Stadium for a 3pm kick-off.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been outstanding this season as they strive to bounce straight back into the Premier League at the first time of asking. The Foxes have lost just four games all season, and they currently enjoy a comfy 10-point buffer over runners-up Ipswich Town, albeit having played a game more.

Where to watch the game live online?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Football or BBC One in the United Kingdom, although you can watch the results come in on Final Score. Kick off time for the match is 3PM this afternoon.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Stoke City’s Britannia Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Foxes’ have not always looked like an unstoppable outfit, and there have been occasions where they have looked vulnerable, allowing late goals to take only one point from their second-tier games against Coventry City and the Tractor Boys recently.

The visitors’ have since bounced back in resounding fashion, cruising to a 3-0 win over Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round and a 3-1 victory over Swansea City last time out in the Championship.

As for the Potters, it’s been yet another disastrous season for Stoke.

Having crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round itself following a home defeat to to Brighton & Hove Albion, the hosts’ are down in 19th place in the standings, and back-to-back Championship losses to Birmingham and Sunderland have pushed them close to the relegation scrap.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.