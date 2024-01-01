Home - News - Stoke v Ipswich live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch this afternoon’s Championship kick off between Stoke City and Ipswich Town, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Championship runners-up Ipswich Town will look to bounce back from their recent slump when they do battle against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on New Year’s Day.

The depleted Tractor Boys fell further behind Leicester City at the top of the Championship table after being held to a frustrating 0-0 stalemate at Portman Road by Queens Park Rangers as they once again huffed and puffed without creating anything of note.

Kieran McKenna’s side have earned lots of plaudits upon their promotion to the second-tier, having sustained their positive momentum for long periods of the campaign. However, the Tractor Boys have hit a bit of a rough patch recently, collecting just three points from a possible 12 from the last four games.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is scheduled to be broadcast at 3PM in the UK so the match will not be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom

With red-hot Southampton breathing down their neck for an automatic qualification spot and just three points behind, Ipswich are starting to look over their shoulder, and will look to get themselves back on track here.

Stoke City, meanwhile, currently sit 19th in the Championship table with 28 points from 25 games, but their recent set of results show the instant progress made under new boss Steven Schumacher, who has enjoyed an upbeat start to life at the Bet365 Stadium, collecting five points from nine – four of which have come on the road.

They nicked a good point at Vicarage Road in their final game of 2023 against a Watford side on the fringes of the play-off spots.