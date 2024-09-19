Stoke City v Hull City Live Streaming – Where to watch Friday night

Stoke City head into their first game under new permanent management on Friday, following the departure of Steven Schumacher on Monday early in the Championship campaign.

Mixed Start to the Season for Stoke

After arriving in Staffordshire in December and eventually guiding the team to a 17th-placed Championship finish, Schumacher led them into the new term aiming to kick on. They experienced a mixed start prior to the September international break, recording 1-0 victories over Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle, flanked by defeats to Watford and West Bromwich Albion.

Schumacher’s Final Game

Their return to action last weekend, a trip to Oxford United on Saturday, proved to be Schumacher’s last game at the helm. The Potters fell to a 1-0 defeat following Idris El Mizouni’s opener at the beginning of the second half.

Temporary Stewardship Under Ryan Shawcross

Back in action on Tuesday under the temporary stewardship of Ryan Shawcross, Stoke City progressed to the EFL Cup fourth round after a challenging test against fourth-tier Fleetwood Town.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, as Rhys Bennett canceled out Michael Rose’s 54th-minute opener in injury time, before the Potters prevailed in a penalty shootout.

Stoke Appointment of Narcis Pelach

Having now turned to Spanish coach Narcis Pelach to lead them forward, Stoke City will be keen to record a second home league victory of the campaign on Friday.

Hull Search for a Season’s First Victory

Hull City make the trip to Staffordshire on Friday, still in search of their first victory of the season under new manager Tim Walter, who took over from Liam Rosenior during the summer.

Early Season Draws hindering Hull progress

Aiming to build on last season’s seventh-placed Championship finish, Hull City kicked off life under their new boss with three consecutive draws in England’s second tier, sharing points with Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle, and Millwall in August.

Struggles Against Yorkshire Rivals

In pursuit of their first win, the Tigers faced Yorkshire rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United on either side of the recent international break but failed to add any points to their tally. They first suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Elland Road at the end of last month.

Consecutive 2-0 Defeats for Hull

Returning to action last Friday, Walter’s men hosted promotion-chasing Sheffield United at the MKM Stadium and endured a second straight 2-0 loss. Gustavo Hamer put the visitors ahead inside 15 minutes, and Sam McCallum doubled the lead shortly after the hour mark.

Urgency for a Turnaround

With growing concern around the MKM Stadium due to Hull City’s sluggish start in their new era, Tim Walter is desperate to secure a much-needed first win on Friday to ignite a climb up the Championship table.