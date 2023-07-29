Stoke City v Everton Live Stream, Kick Off Time

Stoke City continue their final pre season preparations as they welcome Premier League outfit Everton FC to the Bet365 Stadium.

Alex Neil will be looking to continue the momentum of the Potters as their first clash in the Championship begins next week against Rotherham.

Victories over Burton Albion and Notts County would have been considered pretty straight forward and the arrival of Sean Dyche’s Toffees will be a stiff test.

When does the game kick off?

The match has a kick off time of 3PM and will be played on Saturday July 29th 2023. The venue will be the home side’s Bet365.com Stadium.

How can I watch?

Fans of both these sides can watch the game through the respective official club websites. You will have to sign up and register to watch the game and there will be a charge for this (below £10).

You can view the match through the Everton and Stoke City apps which can be downloaded from official sources.

Everton’s widely noted attacking threat of last season is still a problem it seems.

The Toffees have found the net only three times, and only twiced from open play in their matches against Stade Nyonnais, Wigan and Bolton Wanderers.

The loss of first team striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still a major blow to Sean Dyche’s plans for next season.

A relatively inactive transfer window, which would have been a worry for Everton fans has put added pressure onto Neal Maupay, who often faces criticism following his move from Brighton FC and he has featired in all three friendly matches so far.