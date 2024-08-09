Home - News - Stoke City v Coventry City live streaming : where to watch on TV

Following an FA Cup semi-final appearance last season and a narrow miss in the Championship play-off final previously, Coventry City is gearing up for a crucial season as the Sky Blues make the trip to Stoke City in their season opener.

Coventry will be hoping for no more disappointment after the adventures of last season and the Sky Blues will be looking to get maximum points from their short trip to the Potteries.

Their Championship campaign begins with a match against Steven Schumacher’s side this lunchtime, who also harbor ambitions of making a play-off run this season.

What TV Channel is the game on?

Fans can watch the game live through the Sky Sports Football+ Channel in the UK. You can also watch on the Sky GO app which goes live from the kick off time of 12:30PM from the Bet365 Stadium.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live football in play service from the kick off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

Stoke City had a challenging season last year, narrowly escaping relegation by securing a three-match winning streak in the final rounds, finishing with 56 points, just six points above the drop zone.

Despite a strong showing in summer friendlies with wins against Chester, Cork City,Crewe, and Bolton, and only losing to Stockport County and AZ Alkmaar, their home performance last season was underwhelming, earning just 30 points from 23 matches.

Coventry City ended last season in 9th place, accumulating 64 points, nine shy of the play-off spots.

After a commendable run to the FA Cup semi-finals, where they were edged out by Manchester United in penalties, Coventry faltered towards the end of the Championship season, failing to win any of their last six matches and securing only one draw in that stretch.