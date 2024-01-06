Home - News - Stoke City v Brighton live streaming, where to watch

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Brighton & Hove Albion make the trip to the bet365 Stadium to face Championship side Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend. These two sides met in the FA Cup fifth round last season, with the Seagulls’ coming out on top with a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Steven Schumacher’s side may be lying 19th in the Championship, but they are slowly turning the tide and have been doing well recently, riding on a six-game unbeaten streak, albeit they have drawn five in that run.

What TV channel is the game on?

This afternoon’s FA Cup match featuring Stoke and Brighton is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Stoke City’s Britannia Stadium.

Brighton, meanwhile, are having another successful campaign in the top-flight. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are in the Europa League knockout round and currently sit seventh in the Premier League.

After cruising to a 4-2 defeat to Tottenham last week, the Seagulls’ were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at West Ham on Tuesday night.

The south coast outfit head into this one with a youthful squad, who are currently dealing with a host of injuries and other absentees, meaning the Italian head coach will likely deploy a largely rotated lineup, which could make this one a banana skin for the visitors.

