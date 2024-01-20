Home - News - Stoke City v Birmingham live streaming

Where to watch Saturday’s kick off between Stoke City and Birmingham City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Birmingham City will travel to the bet365 Stadium to square off against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship, hoping to extend their undefeated run under new boss Tony Mowbray.

The Potters’ have largely underwhelmed this season, but a recent seven-game unbeaten league run featuring five draws has kept them away from being involved in a relegation scrap, as they currently sit 17th in the league standings, a comfy 10 points above the relegation zone.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Stoke City is not televised on Sky Sports Football or Main Eventin the UK today. If you are overseas you may be able to watch via the club’s official TV services. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

Quite remarkably, they are just eight points from the top-six playoff spots, which is certainly not unassailable if they start converting draws into wins between now and the end of the season.

The hosts’ recorded a narrow 1-0 win over rock-bottom Rotherham United last time out in what was a drab affair at the New York Stadium, while they also won 3-1 in the reverse fixture at St Andrew’s on Boxing Day, which hastened Wayne Rooney’s departure.

New boss Tony Mowbray has already instilled a resilience in his Birmingham side as they showed plenty of character to come from behind and draw 2-2 against Swansea City in his first game in charge before once again fighting back from a goal down to beat Hull City 2-1 at St Andrew’s in the FA Cup third round replay.

