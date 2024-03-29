Home - News - Stevenage v Bolton stream : is the match on Sky Sports?

How to watch Stevenage take on Bolton, including how to watch on TV and where to watch live streaming this afternoon.

Two teams vying for promotion to the EFL Championship face off on Good Friday afternoon, with playoff-chasing Stevenage hosting a Bolton Wanderers side aiming for a top-two automatic promotion finish in League One.

The hosts come into this contest on the back of a thrilling 2-2 away draw against Carlisle at the weekend. Daniel Butterworth bagged a brace to put Stevenage in command with 25 minutes of regular time left on the clock.

Live streams and TV Channel details

Where to watch? This match is broadcast on the Sky Sports Football channel and Main Event channel in the UK. Kick off time for the game is at the early evening time of 5:30PM.

Alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Lamex Stadium in Stevenage.

Alex MacDonald dispatched an 82nd-minute spot-kick in what initially looked to be a mere consolation, but Terence Vancooten levelled things up right at the death into stoppage time.

As a result, Stevenage find themselves in seventh place, just a point shy of Oxford United in the sixth and final play-off spot.

Bolton, on the other hand, have not played a competitive game since a narrow 1-0 loss to Derby County on March 16, with Kane Wilson’s 78th-minute goal being enough to keep the Rams ahead of the Trotters in the fight for the top two.

The result saw the visitors drop to third in the third tier, only four points behind second-place Derby with a game in hand.

