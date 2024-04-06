St Mirren v Hearts on TV – where and how to watch

Is the St Mirren vs Hearts game on TV and if so what channel? Here’s the live streaming news from the game.

Fifth-place St. Mirren will play host to third-place Hearts at the Smisa Stadium in Paisley in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

At a time when the Jambos appear to be stumbling towards a third-place finish, St. Mirren are still looking to cement their position inside the top half of the Scottish Premiership before the division splits into two.

What TV channel is streaming the game?

This Scottish Premier League game featuring St Mirren and Hearts is not televised on Sky Sports Football unfortunately. Kick off time is 15:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the The SMISA Stadium.

Although St. Mirren may still require a few points to mathematically ensure their spot in the top half of the split next weekend, the Buddies are mainly bothered about surging up the ladder and breaking into the top four to secure European football by the end of the campaign

For that to happen, they need a consistent run of results. Steve Robinson’s troops currently find themselves sitting two points behind Kilmarnock in fourth place, but they come into this encounter on the back of a two-game winless run, as a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Kilmarnock was followed up by a lacklustre 1-1 stalemate with Motherwell last time out.

Hearts, meanwhile, are in a more comfy position at the moment in third-place with an 11-point buffer over Kilmarnock, but they are also enduring a slump heading into this one.

They are coming off a defeat and a draw in their past two games, including a 1-1 share of spoils against Killie last time out.

