St Mirren v Celtic – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch the Scottish Cup game between St Mirren and Celtic, including information on live TV channel times and online stream news.

Celtic will aim for a straightforward passage to the Scottish Cup quarter finals when they make the trip to the SMiSA Stadium to face St. Mirren in the fifth round on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will head into this clash full of confidence after winning seven of their past eight games, defeating Sunday’s hosts twice already this season, and dispatching five against Buckie Thistle in the previous round of the competition.

Is the match on TV?

The match is televised on the Viaplay Sports channel in the UK today. Kick off time for the game is 14:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the St Mirren’s The SMISA Stadium.

The Celts looked to have rediscovered their rhythm prior to the winter break marked by a statement 2-1 Premiership victory over Philippe Clement’s Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

Their winter recruits have also made an instant impact, with Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Khun banging in the leveller in a 1-1 stalemate at Aberdeen before Norwich loanee Adam Idah’s perfectly dispatched penalties secured a 2-1 win at Hibernian to restore their three-point advantage over second-placed Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

It’s fair to say that St. Mirren’s passage to the fifth round was a little shaky, as they could only sneak past 1-0 against League One Queen of the South, but they are in positive spirits themselves after following up a comfortable 3-0 victory at Hibernian with a 2-0 home success over Dundee United in midweek.

Those victories have propelled Stephen Robinson’s side to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership, but it would be even more impressive if they could defy the odds here.

