St Johnstone v Rangers live streaming – Where to watch game

How to watch the Rangers match with St Johnstone on TV this lunchtime including information on a live stream, TV channel and where to watch.

Rangers will make the trip to McDiarmid Park to face St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, looking to take the top spot away from arch rivals Celtic.

The Gers’ head into the weekend level on points with rivals Celtic courtesy of their 3-1 victory over Ross County last time out.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Rangers match is live on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom this lunchtime. Kick off time for the SPL clash is 12:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park.

Philippe Clement’s side’s failure to defeat the Staggies by a three-goal margin means Brendan Rodgers’ side remain at the top of the summit by the skin of their teeth.

With Celtic hosting Kilmarnock a day before on Saturday afternoon, the Light Blues will hope their red-hot momentum helps them keep their half of the deal by taking all three points in Perth in the Sunday lunchtime game.

While the hosts have their sights set on the top spot, St. Johnstone are way down in tenth place following their late capitulation when losing 2-1 on the road at Dundee United over the weekend.

Craig Levein’s side now have a five-point advantage over second-from-bottom Ross County, but they will face a difficult task to open that gap when the Rangers visit this weekend.

