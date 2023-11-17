Home - News - Spoiler Alert : Drag Race UK Series 5 Eliminated Queen

In the latest installment of BBC Three’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” the competition intensified as the queens vied for the title of “The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.”

In this particular episode, the queens faced the challenge of transforming workers from the UK’s leading LGBT+ helpline, Switchboard, into their glamorous drag relatives.

The episode featured special guest judge Daphne Guinness, alongside regulars Michelle Visage and Graham Norton.

Kate Butch, a 26-year-old contestant from Derbyshire, adopted a pink lady theme inspired by the film “Grease” for the challenge. Despite her efforts, the transformation of her partner, Xan, didn’t fully impress the judges, who felt the family resemblance was lacking.

After deliberation, Kate Butch and DeDeLicious found themselves in the bottom two, leading to a lip-sync battle to Rina Sawayama’s “This Hell.”

Ultimately, Kate Butch’s journey ended as RuPaul asked her to leave the competition. Kate’s departure was marked with humor and gratitude, and she left a playful message for her fellow contestants on the Werk Room mirror.

As the show moves towards its semi-finale, the remaining contestants continue their pursuit of the coveted title.

Reflecting on her journey, Kate Butch expressed joy in meeting other queens and learning from them, particularly enjoying the Rusical challenge and her Pyjamarama runway look. Post-show, she has experienced overwhelming support and plans to continue her comedy podcast “Queers Gone By,” release music, and perform in the West End.

The next episode promises high stakes as the queens edge closer to the finale, airing on Thursday 24 November at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.