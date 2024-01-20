Home - News - Spartans v Hearts – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Saturday’s Scottish Cup kick off between Spartans and Hearts FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Hearts will be looking to avoid an upset when they make the trip across the capital to face League Two newcomers The Spartans at Ainslie Park on Saturday in the Scottish FA Cup fourth round.

It’s fair to say the three-week Premiership winter break came at the wrong time for the Heart of Midlothian, who have really come back firing to finish 2023 following their early-season struggles, currently sitting in third place behind Rangers and Celtic.

A surprise victory over Celtic in mid-December served as the springboard for four victories in a row, including a 2-1 victory over Livingston prior to the break to further strengthen their hold of third position.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from The Spartans is not televised on Sky Sports Football in Scotland today. If you are overseas you may be able to watch via Hearts TV services. Kick off time for the match is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Spartans Ainslie Park Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The visitors’ will be looking to pick up a pretty routine progression to the Scottish Cup fifth round, but lower-tier Spartans are not the ones to be taken lightly and showed decent Scottish Cup pedigree by beating Championship side Arbroath in the last round.

Dougie Samuel’s side are enjoying their first season in the SPFL, having won the Lowland League the previous season and earned promotion via the pyramid play-offs.

They are making waves in the fourth tier and have a chance of achieving back-to-back promotions, with them sitting third in the standings halfway through the season.

The League Two crown now seems out of their grasp, with them a whopping 17 points off the pace after losing 2-0 to leaders Stenhousemuir last Saturday, but the Spartans’ have won five on the spin prior to that, so they come into this cup tie in pretty strong form.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.