Home - News - Sparta Prague v Liverpool – stream the Europa League on tv

Sparta Prague and Liverpool on TV, including information on where to watch the match, the kick off time, TV broadcast live schedule and streaming information.

Liverpool return to Europa League action with a long trip to the Czech Republic to take on Sparta Prague at Epet Arena in the first-leg of their round of 16 tie on Thursday night.

The Reds have enjoyed a rather successful time of things since topping Europa League Group E to bypass the knockout playoff round back in November.

How to watch live streaming on tv

Liverpool’s Europa League match is broadcast live in the UK on TnT Sports sports channel. The match is set to start at 5:45 PM from the ePet Arena in Prague.

For additional live options, Bet365’s live in-play Europa League service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Having already lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley, sitting pretty at the Premier League summit, and into the FA Cup quarter-finals, Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding some crest of a wave in the German manager’s final season at Anfield, and are surely eyeing as many trophies as possible.

The visitors are fighting on all fronts and are still dealing with a number of injury problems to their first-team stars, including Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota. Still, a six-game winning streak across all competitions puts Liverpool on solid footing, thanks to the exploits of their academy stars.

Sparta Prague, meanwhile, have had to do things the hard way throughout their Europa League campaign.

They came up short against Danish outfit Copenhagen in the preliminary Champions League rounds and had to beat Dinamo Zagreb in the final Europa League qualifying round to make it to the group stage in the second-tier.

The Czech Fortuna Liga champions finished second in Group C consisting of Rangers and Real Betis, setting up a tricky knockout playoff round of 32 against Champions League drop-outs Galatasaray.

After being beaten 3-2 in the first leg in Turkey, they pulled off an incredible 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture at home and progressed with a 6-4 aggregate scoreline.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.