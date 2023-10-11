Home - News - Spain v Scotland live streaming on TV, kick off time

Spain’s men’s national team is gearing up to challenge Scotland’s stronghold in Group A, as both teams are set to face off at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

The Spanish team has been on a roll, celebrating consecutive wins, notably thrashing Georgia 7-1 and sealing a 6-0 victory against Cyprus.

Currently, the Spanish side occupies the second spot in the group with nine points and still have a game in hand.

Scotland, with a stellar performance, has accumulated 15 points, leading Group A by winning every match in the qualifiers so far. A positive outcome in Seville could be a significant boost for their campaign.

TV channel news

For UK viewers, you can watch Spain v Scotland live stream through Viaplay Sports 1. International broadcast includes:

Match Information

Date: Thursday, 12th October 2023

Kick-off: 7:45 PM (UK Time)

Tournament: European Football Championship qualifiers 2024

USA: fuboTV

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League

Portugal: Sport TV1

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Optus Sport

India: Sony LIV

Scotland Men’s Football National Team:

Scotland’s momentum seems unstoppable. The Tartan Army is optimistic about cheering their team on in back-to-back European Championships, especially after missing the World Cup in Qatar.

Their campaign began on a high note in March, with a commanding 3-0 win over Cyprus, highlighted by Scott McTominay’s two goals.

They further showcased their prowess by clinching a memorable 2-0 win against Spain, once again thanks to McTominay’s brilliance on the field.

Cyprus (Win)

Georgia (Win)

Croatia (Win)

Italy (Win)

England (Loss)

Spain Men’s Football National Team:

Since their surprising loss to Scotland, Spain has rebounded impressively, demolishing Georgia 7-1 and overpowering Cyprus 6-0. This performance drew criticism from Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder.

Rodri openly criticized Scotland’s style of play as “rubbish”, alleging time-wasting tactics, intentional provocations, and theatrics.

Newcomer David Garcia also pointed fingers at the unfavorable length of the Hampden Park turf.

Responding to these allegations, Scotland’s assistant coach, John Carver, expressed his discontent. “To be frank, I wasn’t pleased. It felt dismissive.

They chose to voice their opinions, and whether it was an attempt to rationalize their loss, I’m unsure. To me, it was irritating, and I believe some of our players might have felt the same way.”

While Rodri’s comments might serve as motivational talk for Scotland, Spain, especially at home, remains a formidable opponent.

England (Loss)

Cyprus (Win)

Georgia (Win)

Norway (Win)