Spain v Germany TV Channel, How to watch streaming

Two of the best teams in the Euros so far will clash in Stuttgart as Spain takes on Germany tonight as we bring you all you need to know on where to watch a live stream of the match on television.

Luis De La Fuente has revitalized Spain, adding flair and pace to their already technical, possession-based playstyle.

Captain Alvaro Morata leads a youthful, revamped attack, with 21-year-old Nico Williams and 16-year-old Lamine Yamal bringing speed and dynamism to the flanks.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The Euro 2024 game between Germany and Spain is scheduled to take place on Friday 5th July, kicking off at 5:00 PM UK time.

Viewers can catch the live broadcast starting at 5:00 PM on ITV, ITVX, and STV, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. You can also go in play, with live commentary from Bet365 starting at the kick off time.

Yamal’s Barcelona teammate Pedri injects creativity into a midfield that also features Manchester City’s Rodri and PSG’s Fabian Ruiz.

Rodri operates as the single pivot, allowing Ruiz and Pedri to excel further up the pitch. Ruiz, in particular, has been outstanding, scoring twice and providing two assists in three starts.

With an open, end-to-end game anticipated, Ruiz is well-positioned to continue his impressive shooting form.