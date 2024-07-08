Home - News - Spain v France live streaming – where to watch

Where to watch Euro 2024 semi final kick off between Spain and Frnace, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The Allianz Arena in Munich will host the first semi-final of Euro 2024, featuring a captivating clash between Spain and France on Tuesday night.

Spain arrives in Munich fresh off their dramatic victory over Germany, where a late goal by Florian Wirtz forced the game into extra time.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Euro 2024 semi final kick off is broadcast in the UK at 8PM on ITV and ITVX.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Germany.

La Roja secured their semi-final spot with a 119th-minute winner from substitute Mikel Merino. In a nostalgic twist, Merino scored in the same stadium where his father netted a goal 33 years earlier. Unfortunately, coach Luis de la Fuente will have to manage without Daniel Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, both suspended for this match.

France earned their place in the semi-finals on Friday evening, needing penalties to overcome Portugal. Didier Deschamps’ side has struggled to find their rhythm, failing to score more than one goal in their last six matches.

They have managed to reach yet another semi-final, with Deschamps acknowledging the need for improvement, especially against a strong Spanish team.

Spain and France are no strangers to success, having faced each other ten times since 2001. Spain has claimed victory in six of those encounters, with one draw and three wins for France, including their last meeting in 2021.

Given their history and current form, a close match is expected in Munich, but I believe Spain will advance to the final on Sunday.