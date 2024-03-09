Home - News - Southampton vs Sunderland : Live tv channel, streaming on TV

Southampton will welcome Sunderland to St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon, looking for the three points that they desperately need to stay alive in the automatic promotion chase.

The Saints were due to take on Preston North End on Wednesday, but the game was duly postponed after a fire broke out near St. Mary’s.

Prior to that, they snapped a run of three-straight losses across all competitions with a 4-3 victory against bottom-half Birmingham City over the weekend.

What TV channel is the game on?

This EFL match is not scheduled to be broadcast live in the UK. Kick off time for the match is at 3:00 PM from St Marys Stadium in Southampton.

Alternatively, you can also use Bet365’s live in-play EFL live service will provide live match updates from St Marys Stadium starting from kick-off time.

As a result, Russell Martin’s side remained fourth in the Championship table, six points shy of Leeds United and eight behind the top two, with a game in hand.

The 11th-placed Black Cats, meanwhile, make the long trip down to the south coast off the back of a five-match losing skid following a narrow 1-0 defeat to leaders Leicester City in midweek.

Mike Dodds’ side are sliding hard right now. They are in genuine free fall and are currently a point closer to the relegation zone than the top-six playoff spots.

They only have a nine-point cushion over the bottom three, and if the bottom sides keep punching above their weight in the second half of the season, then Sunderland could easily find themselves in danger sooner rather than later.

