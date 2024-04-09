Home - News - Southampton vs Coventry City on TV – where to watch today

Is there live streaming of the Southampton game this evening? I bring you the latest information and all you need to know about TV listings.

Southampton will play host to playoff-chasing Coventry City at St Mary’s Stadium in the Championship on Tuesday night, looking to rekindle their slim automatic promotion hopes.

I think this is pretty much make or break for the Saints and the chase for automatic promotion. I’d assume anything less than three points at home would be a blow.

What TV channel is streaming the game?

The Southampton match is not televised on Sky Sports Football Channel today so you may need to use the official website stream if you live overseas. Kick off time for the game is 19:45PM.

I also use Bet365’s live in play service which goes live from St Mary’s from the kick off time.

The Saints currently sit in fourth-place in the Championship standings, 11 points behind third-placed Leeds United and 12 adrift of Ipswich Town in the last automatic promotion spot, although they do boast two games in hand on those two sides above them.

With only seven more games left to play and just two wins in their last eight league outings (D3, L3), the Saints seem more likely to settle for a play-off spot.

Russell Martin’s side played out a lacklustre goalless draw against relegation-strugglers Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday and will be looking to get back to winning ways here.

Coventry, meanwhile, make the trip to Southampton looking to continue their fine run of form, which has seen them pick up five wins in their past six games and remain in touch with the top-six as they aim to go a step further than last term when they were harshly knocked out on penalties in the play-off finale.

Mark Robins’ troops returned to the win column on Saturday with a huge 2-1 win over in-form Leeds United.

The Sky Blues currently lie seventh in the table as they aim to secure a place in the top six playoff sports, currently four points behind sixth-placed Norwich in the final play-off spot, although they do have a game in hand over the Canaries.

