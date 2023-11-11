Home - News - Southampton v West Brom live streaming from St Marys Stadium

In a crucial clash in Hampshire, the teams sitting at fourth and fifth on the league ladder face off, with three points holding significant importance for both squads amid the tight competition at the summit of the league.

The Saints, riding a wave of momentum with seven matches undefeated, including five victories, are pegged as the likely victors with odds at 1.93. Conversely, the Baggies have been formidable opponents, with only two defeats in their last 14 league encounters.

Live Stream Options

The Southampton FC vs West Bromwich Albion FC game will not be broadcast on television. However, supporters in the UK have the option to stream the game live via SaintsTV and WBA TV, with match or season passes available for purchase.

Alternatively can also go live with Bet365.

Please be aware that live video streaming may be accessible to international fans.

Kick off time

The showdown is scheduled for a 3:00 PM UK start on Saturday, November 11th, 2023, at the St. Mary’s Stadium, which holds 32,000 spectators.

Southampton FC has shown solid form with victories over Millwall FC and Birmingham City, draws against Preston North End FC and Rotherham United FC, and a win against Hull City FC.

West Bromwich Albion’s recent performance includes wins over Hull City FC, Coventry City FC, and Queens Park Rangers, a draw with Plymouth Argyle, and a loss to Birmingham City.