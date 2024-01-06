Home - News - Southampton v Walsall live streaming – can I watch the game on TV?

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between Russell Martin’s Southampton FC and Walsall, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

In form Championship side Southampton entertain League Two side Walsall in the FA Cup third round tie at St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints’ stretched their splendid unbeaten streak to 18 matches as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Norwich City in the Championship at Carrow Road on New Year’s Day.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Southampton is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV1 or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM from St Marys.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Southampton’s St Marys Stadium.

Russell Martin’s side dominated the game for long periods and looked destined to bag all three points after Adam Armstrong converted from close range halfway through the second half, only for USMNT international Josh Sargent to level the scoring just eight minutes later.

The hosts’ have been in strong form and are sat in third place in the Championship table, only three points behind runners-up Ipswich Town.

As for Walsall, they are well-and-truly riding the crest of a wave and have scooped six victories from seven games in all competition.

They netted six times on the road in their league victory at Grimsby Town on New Year’s Day. As a result, the Saddlers’ have moved up to 11th place, just three points of the play-offs in League Two.

Walsall now gear up for a break from league action, and will be eager to cause a shock this weekend.

The League Two side overcame Sheppey United and Alfreton Town respectively in the two previous rounds, but travel to Hampshire as true underdogs.

