Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday live streaming on TV

Where to watch the afternoon off between Southampton FC and Sheff Wed, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Southampton will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon, hoping to force their way into the automatic promotion spots.

The Saints’ extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games in all competitions as they cruised into the FA Cup fourth round, handing League Two underdogs Walsall a 4-0 demolition job on their way.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Main Event, TnT Sports or Sky Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to the broadcast restrictions. You can get match updates from Final Score on the BBC. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from Southampton’s St Marys’s Stadium.

Ryan Fraser was the star of the show, scoring a couple of well-taken finishes for the Saints’ first and third goals, as well as setting up Sekou Mara for Saints’ second, while Che Adams wrapped up the free-scoring display with the fourth in the 78th minute.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, have shown green shoots of recovery under head coach Danny Rohl, having won five of their past nine games.

A 4-0 FA Cup third-round success over fellow Championship outfit Cardiff City will only improve the visitors’ confidence coming into this match.

They currently sit in 22nd place, three points off the safety places, and will be eager to steal a big scalp against Southampton in order to strengthen their survival chances.

