Southampton v Preston NE : live streaming on tv

Where to watch the Southampton vs Preston North End match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Southampton play host to Championship playoff hopefuls Preston North End at St. Mary’s on Wednesday night, looking for a victory to boost their automatic promotion bid.

The Saints produced an incredible 25-match unbeaten run that rocketed them towards the top of the Championship table; however, three defeats in their last five matches have somewhat hampered their progress.

What TV channel is the game on

This Wednesday night EFL game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to broadcast restrictions on Sky Sports. Alternatively, live updates will be available on social media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 7:45 PM from St Marys Stadium in Southampton.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play Championship service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

Russell Martin’s side returned to the win column over the weekend, though, edging out Birmingham City in a seven-goal thriller to record a 4-3 success on the road. Adam Armstrong, David Brooks, Che Adams, and Joe Aribo all got on the scoresheet in the game.

As a result, the hosts now find themselves in fourth place with 70 points collected after 35 rounds, just eight points behind leaders Leicester City, whose recent troubles have opened the door for a potential four-horse title race.

Preston, on the other hand, have hit top gear since mid-January and are unbeaten in their past seven league games to sit just three points behind sixth-placed Hull City.

The three-point gap between themselves and the final playoff spot should have been zero as they faced fellow playoff contenders Hull over the weekend, but the visitors just couldn’t score from 16 shots and were held to a goalless draw by the Tigers.

