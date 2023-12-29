Home - News - Southampton v Plymouth live streaming on TV – where to watch

Where to watch this south coast clash from the Championship kick off between Southampton and Plymouth Argyle, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Promotion-chasing Southampton will welcome 16th-placed Plymouth Argyle on Friday evening, looking to further crank up the pressure on runners-up Ipswich Town.

The Saints’ climbed above Leeds into third place with an emphatic 5-0 home win against Swansea City last time out that extended their unbeaten run to 16 league matches.

Substitute Ryan Fraser bagged a well-taken brace, while Joe Aribo, Samuel Edozie, and Che Adams all got onto the scoresheet to complete the rout.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Friday clash from Southampton is live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is a little earlier than normal at 6PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

That thumping victory over Swansea City means Russell Martin’s side have now won their last three games on the spin and are now just five points off the automatic promotion places.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, are currently languishing in the bottom half of the standings, having recorded only one win from their last five games. Kevin Nancekivell’s men have been hampered by too many stalemates, having played out three draws in that stretch.

Having twice bounced back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-3 draw against Birmingham in the first game since former boss Steve Schumacher’s exit to Stoke, the Pilgrims once again came from behind to salvage a point as they hit back from 2-1 behind in the second period to draw 2-2 at Cardiff City Stadium on Boxing Day.

Morgan Whittakerfound the net twices for Plymouth in that game, as they remain unbeaten under caretaker boss Neil Dewsnip.