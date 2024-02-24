Home - News - Southampton v Millwall – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Saturday afternoon EFL match between Southampton and Millwall, including information on the live TV broadcast listing and streaming news.

Southampton will be looking to return to winning ways in style when they welcome Millwall to St. Mary’s in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The promotion-chasing hosts picked up their second defeat in three league games on Tuesday night against Hull City, falling to a 2-1 defeat at St. Mary’s.

What TV channel is the game on?

This game will not be aired live on Sky Sports Football today because of broadcasting limitations in the UK. The game starts at 3:00 PM.

Instead, you can access live in play coverage through Bet365’s service from the St Marys Stadium in Southampton.

That was their maiden loss on the south coast since the middle of September, as first-half goals from Burnley loanee Anass Zaroury and Liverpool man Fabio Carvalho were enough to scoop all three points for the visitors, with substitute Joe Aribo’s 88th-minute goal serving as merely a consolation.

With Leeds United and Ipswich Town picking up wins in their respective previous league appearances, the Saints have slipped to fourth in the standings, but face a more generous test here.

Millwall are in deep trouble as things stand. Down in 21st place, just one point above the relegation zone, they sacked manager Joe Edwards earlier this week after a terrible run of just four wins from 19 games.

Former Millwall player and manager Neil Harris parted ways with Cambridge United to return to The Den and is tasked with snapping a four-game losing streak, the most recent of which was a 2-0 defeat at home to fellow relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday, in order to lift the club out of relegation trouble.

