Southampton v Leeds live streaming – how to watch on TV

Southampton FC faces a tough period, grappling to secure a solid position in the EFL Championship.

The Saints aim to bounce back and steer clear of further disappointment as they lock horns with Leeds United at St Mary’s in the weekend’s early fixture on Saturday.

Their previous game ended in a loss against Middlesbrough FC, marking their fourth successive defeat.

What TV Channel is the match on?

If you’re looking to catch the action between Southampton and Leeds, numerous streaming options are available.

Fans can find a live stream of the match on YouTube by searching “Southampton v Leeds live stream.”

Additionally, several online platforms offer the Southampton vs Leeds game for free.

UK: Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football USA: ESPN+ and the ESPN App

ESPN+ and the ESPN App South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3

SuperSport Variety 3 Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Leeds United enthusiasts will be pleased to know that there are also resources to watch Leeds United games, including their matches against Southampton and Wolves, via free live streams.

Whether it’s “Leeds vs Southampton stream” or “Leeds vs Wolves live stream free” you’re after, the internet is abundant with options to keep up with Leeds United’s fixtures.

Utd celebrated a 3-0 victory over Watford in their last match. Their recent form indicates a revival, having secured two wins and a draw from their past four Championship games.

Date of kick off

Date: Saturday, 30th September 2023

Saturday, 30th September 2023 Kick-off: 12:30 PM UK time

12:30 PM UK time League: EFL Championship 2023/24

Recent Performance