Home - News - Southampton v Huddersfield streaming – where to watch live

Available viewing options to watch the English Championship game between Southampton and Huddersfield Town, covering live TV broadcast timings and online streaming details.

Aiming for instant promotion back to the Premier League this season, Southampton will be hoping to keep up their incredible unbeaten streak when they welcome Huddersfield Town to St. Mary’s in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton are purring at the moment and will be in a confident mood following their impressive 3-0 success over Watford in their FA Cup fourth-round replay in the midweek.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match today will not be aired on Sky Sports in the UK, as it falls under the 3PM blackout rule that restricts broadcasting during this time. You can watch using Viaplay throughout Europe.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

Russell Martin’s side made it 21 matches without a loss in the Championship with a routine 2-0 victory away at Rotherham United last weekend, while racking up seven wins out of the last eight league outings that have seen them finally break Ipswich Town’s stranglehold on the runners-up spot as they chase down automatic promotion.

While things are looking bright for the Saints, the Terriers are in deep, deep trouble. They picked up a massive 4-0 victory last weekend against relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday, just days after the sacking of Darren Moore after winning three of his 23 matches in charge.

Despite a four-game unbeaten league run, the visitors’ are only three points above the relegation zone and are without a permanent manager at a crucial juncture in the campaign.

