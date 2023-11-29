Home - News - Southampton v Bristol City live streaming, tv channel, match preview

Southampton, currently fourth in the league, maintained their impressive nine-game unbeaten streak with a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town.

Star player Adam Armstrong contributed significantly with his 10th goal of the 2023/24 season, a skillful finish that puts him second in the Championship’s top scorers list.

Meanwhile, Bristol City, sitting at 11th place, is experiencing a good run of form with two wins and a draw recently.

The Robins latest victory was a thrilling 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate, marking Liam Manning’s first home game as head coach of the team.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match is not broadcast in the UK unfortunately. You can live score updates throughout the night on Sky Sports Football channel.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 7.45PM from St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.

Southampton, after overcoming their early season inconsistencies, is now gaining momentum and keen to keep this up, particularly with a busy December ahead.

The festive period is crucial with the games coming thick and fast.

Bristol City, under Manning’s guidance, has shown noticeable improvement, highlighted by a goalless draw at QPR and a victory against Boro following productive training sessions during the international break.

The Robins are confident in their ability to score, especially considering Southampton’s struggle to keep a clean sheet at home this season.

Russell Martin’s Southampton side are on an impressive nine-match unbeaten streak, while both teams have scored in seven of these games.

Southampton’s squad is filled with quality players, and they have the capability to secure another win in what promises to be an entertaining match.