Southampton v Blackburn on TV – where to watch live streaming

Information on where to view the game between Southampton FC and Blackburn Rovers, including TV broadcast times and stream news.

Southampton will entertain Blackburn Rovers at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon, aiming to close the significant gap to the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

The Saints stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games with a 1-1 draw away to Coventry City on Wednesday evening, as Samuel Edozie cancelled out Haji Wright’s strike to take home a share of the spoils.

What TV channel can I watch the match on?

The match will not be live streaming on Sky Sports Football in the UK due to the 3PM black out rule on the Saturday afternoon kick off.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Championship in play service from St Marys Stadium.

Russell Martin’s Southampton side continued their stunning undefeated streak, the result didn’t help Southampton’s automatic promotion hopes, with the Saints now twelve points behind Ipswich Town in second place in the Championship table and are now just six points inside the play-off places.

Southampton looking strong at home

The hosts’ must target a win to improve their league position, and they will look to take a step forward at the expense of Rovers, who are eight points below them and just two points from the playoff places.

Can Blackburn Rovers upset the Saints?

Blackburn have continued their inconsistency under Jon Dahl Tomasson, having lost four of their last eight fixtures, yet a 2-1 success over Bristol has gotten them back on track, and they will provide Southampton with an extremely difficult test on Saturday afternoon.

All the signs point to a convincing home win in this one.