Southampton FC vs Middlesbrough live streaming – what TV channel is the game on?

Middlesbrough make the long trip down south to face fourth-placed Southampton at St. Mary’s on Friday afternoon, knowing that victory will keep them very much alive in the Championship playoff race.

After embarking on a record-breaking 25-match unbeaten streak in the middle of the season that helped them rocket up the Championship table, Southampton have somewhat fallen flat, resulting in their losing the race for automatic promotion.

How can I watch Southampton v Middlesbrough on tv today?

This match from the South Coast is not televised on TnT Sports the UK today or Sky Sports Football. Kick off time for the Southampton Middlesbrough game is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from St Marys Stadium in Southampton.

They were once in the chasing pack alongside Leeds United and Ipswich Town to catch then-runaway leaders Leicester City, but they now find themselves in fourth place, eight points adrift of third and nine behind the top two, although they have one or two games in hand on all of the sides above them.

With 10 games left to play for the Saints, every game holds utmost importance as they look to trim the gap on automatic promotion places.

They survived a late Sunderland comeback to emerge 4-2 victors at home to Sunderland prior to the international break, but face a tricky challenge against the in-form, playoff-chasing Boro side, who are riding on a four-game unbeaten run.

Michael Carrick’s side were a dominant force last time out, taking 18 shots but unable to find a way past Blackburn Rovers’ shot-stopper Aynsley Pears, forcing them to settle for a point at home.

The Teessiders need to string together a run of wins in order to cut the seven-point gap on sixth-placed Norwich and keep their play-off hopes alive.

