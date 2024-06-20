Home - News - Slovenia v Serbia live streaming, tv channel, where to watch

The UEFA Euro 2024 Championship is heating up. On Thursday, June 20, Slovenia will face Serbia in the second round of the group stage, with the match kicking off at 15:00 Central European Time.

In their opening group stage match, Slovenia faced Denmark. Slovenia primarily focused on defense throughout the game.

Despite an early goal from Denmark in the 17th minute, Slovenia remained steadfast and seized their opportunity in the 77th minute when Erik Janža scored to secure a draw and earn a point. Currently, Slovenia sits third in the standings with one point.

Live Stream information

The live broadcast will be available from 2 PM on ITV, ITVX, and STV, providing fans with comprehensive coverage from the build-up to the final whistle.

Additionally, for those interested in in-play experiences, live commentary will be available on Bet365 starting from kick-off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

A victory in this match would significantly enhance their chances of progressing to the Euro 2024 playoffs.

Slovenia’s path to the tournament was commendable. They accumulated 22 points in ten qualifying matches, narrowly missing out on first place to Denmark, who also had 22 points, yet still secured direct qualification for Euro 2024. In preparation, Slovenia played five friendly matches, winning three and drawing two.

Their squad includes the young RB Leipzig forward, Benjamin Šeško, although his first match performance was average.

Serbia, in their first group stage game, faced the reigning European vice-champions, England. England took an early lead with Jude Bellingham scoring in the 13th minute and then maintained control to secure a narrow 1-0 victory. As a result, Serbia is currently at the bottom of the group with zero points.

With Slovenia and Denmark each having one point, a win in this match could dramatically shift the group standings.