Shrewsbury v Wrexham live streaming on TV – where to watch

Where to watch Sunday afternoon’s FA Cup kick off between Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Shrewsbury Town is set to welcome their familiar rivals, Wrexham, for a third-round FA Cup match on Sunday afternoon. The geographic closeness of Wrexham and Shrewsbury naturally breeds a cross-border rivalry, though the frequency of their matchups has diminished over the years.

The opportunity to play at home against a League Two team might seem promising, yet Wrexham, with its unique status in the fourth tier, adds an intriguing twist.

The club, notably owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, is setting sights on replicating or surpassing their previous season’s achievements.

Last year, while competing in the National League, Wrexham impressively forced a replay against Sheffield United in the fourth round, showcasing their potential to create memorable cup runs.

What TV channel is the game on?

Matthew Taylor’s Shrewsbury team has shown resilience at home, avoiding defeat in eight out of their last 12 home games. They also boast a commendable record in recent FA Cup campaigns.

Expectations are high in North Wales, and despite being in a lower division, Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham is rated by some as the favorite to advance.

Wrexham has had its share of setbacks in away games, which raises questions about the bookmakers’ odds for this match.

The Welsh team’s prominence and recent success make them a notable target, but Shrewsbury, strong on their home ground, could very well secure at least a draw.

Shrewsbury’s recent home games have been high-scoring affairs, including a 3-2 victory over Colchester in the first round of the FA Cup.

While Wrexham tends to reserve most of their high-scoring games for their home ground, the Racecourse Ground, their FA Cup matches have not been short of goals.

This game should be no different.

