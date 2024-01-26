Home - News - Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry – where to watch live streaming

Where and how to watch the kick off between Sheffield Wed and Coventry City including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City will lock horns against one another for the second time in the span of six days at Hillsborough on Friday night, with a place in the FA Cup fifth-round at stake.

The visitors’ ran out 2-1 victors in the Championship meeting between the two in South Yorkshire last Saturday, with Ben Sheaf bagging goals on either side of the half-time break to earn all the three points for the Sky Blues, and do a league double over the Owls.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Sheffield Wednesday is televised on Viaplay Sports channel but unfortunately is not broadcast in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Sheffield Wed’s Hillsborough Stadium.

Prior to that, the hosts’ sustained a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of high-flying Southampton on January 13. They are still languishing in the Championship drop zone thanks to a tumultuous start to the campaign on-and-off-the-pitch.

Since rookie head coach Danny Rohl took the charge they have been a much more competent outfit, and come into this game, having won three of their past five games across all competitions.

Coventry City, meanwhile, began their FA Cup campaign with a 6-2 hammering of Oxford United in the third round at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Mark Robins’ charges will come into Friday’s contest riding on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with four wins in as many games since the start of the year.

