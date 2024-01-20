Home - News - Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry live streaming – Watch online

Where to watch this Saturday’s kick off between Sheff Wed and Coventry City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Coventry City will be looking to maintain their place in the top six playoff spots when they head to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

A long eight-game unbeaten streak has seen the Sky Blues’ put the hangover of last season’s playoff final penalty shootout heartbreak well-and-truly behind them, and jump into the Championship playoff places for the first time this season

The Sky Blues will look to go one better, and seal promotion to the greener pastures of the English top-flight this time around.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Sheffield Wed is not televised on Sky Sports Football in the UK today. If you are overseas you may be able to watch via the club’s official TV services. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsbrough Stadium.

Mark Robins’ side thrashed Oxford United 6-2 in the FA Cup third round, and then followed it up with an impressive 3-1 victory over leaders Leicester City last time out.

In what was a stunning late turnaround against the Foxes’ 10 men, Callum O’Hare cancelled out Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s spot-kick in the first-half with a 79th-minute leveller.

Milan Van Ewijk then put the Sky Blues ahead three minutes from 90 before O’Hare sealed all three points with his second in stoppage time.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they were ripped apart 4-0 by Russell Martin’s free-flowing Southampton on the south coast.

The result meant that Danny Rohl’s side lost further ground on Huddersfield Town in the battle for survival at the bottom end of the table, as they are only four points off safety heading into this tricky encounter against one of the most in-form sides in the division.

