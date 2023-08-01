Sheffield Wed v Southampton – where to watch live streaming

Its the Championship opener we’ve all been waiting for as League One playoff winners Sheffield Wednesday host former Premier League side Southampton, who were relegated last season.

You can read all about how to get a Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton live stream with our article below.

Of course, this game kicks off the new season for Championship fans and as such its been moved to Friday night and is the featured game on Sky Sports.

How Sheff Wed and Southampton fans can watch the game in the UK

If you are based in the UK then you are in luck as the match is broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. You can also watch using the Sky GO app on your mobile phone.

In addition, NOW TV have access to the Sky Broadcast feed and you can take advantage with a 24hr Sky Sports pass.

The match has a kick off time of 8PM and the match will be played on Friday 8th August at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield.

Sheffield Wednesday all changed for season

The news coming into the new season was that Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore left the club by mutual consent, which was a major shock and surprise to Owls fans and football supporters in general.

Former Watford boss Xisco Munoz came in mid July and he has had to get his squad prepared in a relatively short space of time.

The Spaniard did have success winning promotion with Watford but it remains to be seen if he can galvanize the Owls for a playoff push this season.

Southampton squad still strong

Its all change for Southampton as well, with former Swansea City manager Russell Martin coming into the hot seat at St Marys.

Martin comes in as manager after guiding Swansea to one of the better finishes in the Championship last season, taking 23 points from their last nine games of the season.

He will be hoping to continue the momentum at St Marys.

The good news for Southampton fans is that the spine of the team has remained relatively intact, with James Ward-Prowse apparently staying at the south coast club.

At this early stage in the season its difficult to predict the outcome of games but the 6/4 on the Southampton away win does look a touch of value this early on.