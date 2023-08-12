Sheffield Utd – Crystal Palace Streaming, TV Channel News

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace face each other in the Premier League this Saturday at Bramall Lane. Kick off is set for 15:00 BST.

The Blades secured automatic promotion to the Premier League after finishing second on the EFL championship table with 91 points from 46 games.

Crystal Palace meanwhile ensured a continued stay in English top division after finishing eleventh on the log with 45 points.

Where can I watch Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace?

There are match highlights on the official Sheffield Utd website, SUTV, as well as youtube highlights on Crystal Palace TV, Palace TV+. These will appear after the match.

The Sheffield Utd vs West Ham match is not available for a live broadcast in the UK due to the blackout rule.

The Blades will head into their opening league game of the season against Palace on the back of a 3-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart in a pre-season friendly match. It came after a 3-1 victory over Derby County.

Roy Hodgson’s side meanwhile defeated Lyon 2-0 in their last match. The win came after a nervy penalty shootout loss to 10 man Sevilla.

Sheffield United recent form

Sheffield United wouldn’t particularly be coming into the new season with tons of confidence. Paul Heckingbottom’s side played six pre-season games, over that stretch, they recorded two wins, one draw and three defeats.

Crystal Palace recent form

Like the Blades, the Eagles had a not so impressive pre-season campaign. They played a total of seven games, winning three, losing three and drawing one.