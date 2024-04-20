Home - News - Sheffield Utd vs Burnley – where to watch on tv

We are in for a nail biter today as relegation threatened Sheffield Utd and Burnley meet in what could prove a six pointer in the table.

This bottom of the table clash could go either way, and Chris Wilder will be looking for victory over the old foes Burnley for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

It’s fair to say that things are looking bleak for both clubs, and both may well be dropping back into the Premiership at the end of the season.

Live streaming solutions

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM from Sheff Utd with live updates on Sky Sports Newsdesk and the Sky Go app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

These two have met just the once in the Premier League back in December, when Burnley hosted Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

On that occasion Vincent Kompany’s men subjected their local opponents to a 5-0 rout. We don’t see either team being able to drum up such a result this time around as neither has been setting the world alight of late.

Sheffield Utd have drawn three of their last five matches but lost last time out to Brentford away.

We can see a draw on the cards here in what is an important match for both these North-West sides.

