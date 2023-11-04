Home - News - Sheffield Utd v Wolves live streaming, tv channel, prediction

Sheffield United continues their quest for an elusive first victory of the season with things looking a little gloomy for the Yorkshire club.

Presently anchored at the bottom of the standings with a solitary point, the Blades need to find momentum quickly to avoid an immediate relegation to the Championship.

Live stream info

The match has a kick off time of 3PM so is not one of the featured games on Sky Sports or TnT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom today.

Alternatively you can also go live in play from Bramall Lane with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Wolves have been silently stringing together a commendable series of performances under the guidance of Gary O’Neil.

The exhilarating 2-2 draw with Newcastle at Molineux last weekend extended the Wanderers’ unbeaten run to five matches, a game in which they might have emerged victorious if not for a contentious penalty decision.

Sheffield United have had a historically challenging start, being labeled the worst team in Premier League history after 10 games, having secured only a single point, placing manager Paul Heckingbottom in an unenviable position at the top of the sack race odds.

While Wolves will feel the loss of the key player Pedro Neto, sidelined for a few weeks due to a hamstring injury, they appear well-equipped to secure another win to their credit.

Hee-Chan Hwang, in particular, has been one of the season’s quiet achievers, and with a tally that only four others have surpassed in the Premier League goal-scoring charts, his contributions could be pivotal for the team’s climb up the table.