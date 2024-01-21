Home - News - Sheffield Utd v West Ham live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch this afternoon’s Premier League kick off between Sheffield Utd and West Ham United, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Sheffield Utd come into Sunday’s game knowing that they really must start picking up points at home.

As things stand, the likelihood of Sheffield United’s relegation being officially confirmed seems inevitable. The team is currently bottom of the table and eight points behind 17th placed Everton.

Analyzing the issues with Chris Wilder’s squad reveals clear problems: scoring goals is a key issue at the club.

The Blades have the lowest goal tally in the league at 15 and have allowed the most goals at 49 – not good reading for their Premier League survival hopes.

Since Wilder’s return to management, there have been some positive changes especially defensively.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Football channel in the UK today but is available on the TnT Sports Network. If you are overseas you may be able to watch via Canal+ Sports and Viaplay throughout Europe. Kick off time for the match is 2PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Sheffield’s Bramall Lane Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Sheffield United has shown significant defensive improvements after the return of their former boss.

In the six league matches since his return, less than 2.5 goals have been scored in five of them. This is noteworthy, especially as they have faced strong teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Aston Villa during this time.

West Ham faces challenges with the absence of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio, and Mohammed Kudus, who are out for an extended period.

These four players have been crucial, contributing 38 of West Ham’s 49 goals across all competitions this season.

This looks like a great time to play West Ham and the Blades will be looking for a decent result in front of their home fans this afternoon.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.