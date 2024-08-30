Sheffield Utd v Watford Live : Prediction and Preview

After some challenges away from the pitch, Sheffield United have kicked off their Championship campaign without a loss, securing a win against Preston with a 2-0 scoreline and managing draws against QPR and Norwich.

Following a tough relegation from the Premier League where they conceded the most goals in the league for that season, one bright spot emerged: academy product Oliver Arblaster.

The 20-year-old had an impressive loan spell at Port Vale, leading to his recall by manager Chris Wilder, where he quickly became an integral part of the team.

Arblaster’s role was solidified in the latter part of the last season and he has not missed a minute of action this season.

The addition of Vinicius De Souza Costa has strengthened the Blades’ midfield defense, while Gustavo Hamer’s energetic performances have allowed Arblaster more freedom to attack in the Championship.

Having already scored against Preston and Norwich, Arblaster is a promising bet to score his third goal of the season in the upcoming match against Watford.

James Ray told the 72:



“This will be a good test of just where Watford stand. In all honesty, I don’t see this impressive run continuing to the extent they emerge as contenders at the top end of the table.”

Ray thinks that Watford manager can continue form.

“However, this early form will ease nerves among supporters. Some were fearful of a fight towards the bottom of the table, but I don’t think that will be the case given how Cleverley has impressed at such an early stage in his managerial career.

“This clash bids two contrasting managerial figures together. Wilder is the experienced operator and Cleverley brings youthful exuberance, so it’ll be an interesting tie to watch

A draw is expected today with both teams happy with a point.

“All in all, I see this evening out and ending level. That will be a result the visitors are more happy with than the hosts, who could be left asking questions after another winless game.”