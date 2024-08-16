Home - News - Sheffield Utd v QPR live streaming – TV Channel, kick off time

Sheffield United will aim to secure their third consecutive victory of the new season when they host Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane in the Championship on Saturday.

The Blades have quickly dispelled any concerns of a post-relegation slump, following up their 2-0 league win at Preston on the opening day with a comeback 4-2 victory over Wrexham in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Their next challenge is a home game against a QPR side that suffered a 3-1 defeat to West Brom in their Championship opener but bounced back by advancing in the cup against League One’s Cambridge United.

Sheffield Utd FC

QPR may introduce new signings Karamoko Dembele and Koki Saito, who recently joined on season-long loans from Brest and Lommel, respectively.

Sheffield United had a difficult Premier League campaign last season, finishing at the bottom with just three wins, 16 points, and a record 104 goals conceded.

However, the Blades have a solid recent record against QPR, losing just one of their last seven encounters. That defeat did come at Bramall Lane in October 2022, where Chris Willock scored the only goal for the visitors.

QPR FC

When Gareth Ainsworth took over as QPR manager last October, the team was in serious relegation danger, but he managed to steer them to safety, finishing 18th.

Despite the gloomy outlook for Sheffield United at the end of last season, compounded by starting this campaign with a two-point deduction, Chris Wilder and his squad have made an impressive start.

It’s important to remember that just two seasons ago, this Blades team accumulated 91 points on their way to automatic promotion from the Championship.

Although they managed to keep a clean sheet against Preston, they were fortunate, as Preston had more shots and several high-quality chances inside the penalty area.

QPR have also been involved in high-scoring matches recently, with four goals scored in two of their last three league games, including their 3-1 loss to West Brom last weekend.

Given these factors, the match at Bramall Lane this weekend promises plenty of entertainment and could easily exceed three goals.