Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest – May 4th 2024 live streaming

A true bottom of the table clash awaits at Bramall Lane where Sheffield United already know they are facing relegation to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest are hovering just above the relegation zone hence this match between two of the oldest football clubs in the UK is an important one for the club.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match is not live on tv in the UK on Sky Sports Football channel or Main Event. You can watch if you live outside the UK on Viaplay or Arena Sport. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Bramall Lane Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

With 26 points currently – the same as Luton beneath them – there is a real chance that Notts Forest could slip into the relegation spots should things not go their way over the next few matches.

Of the three that remain this season, this is by far the easiest 3 points on offer.

What time does the tv coverage start?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 on Sat 4 May. Coverage and broadcast feed begins from Bramall Lane in Sheffield from the kick off time of the game.

Forest have lost their last couple of games and come to Sheffield looking for the win. Given that The Blades have not won a game since February the Nottingham team will surely approach this fixture with an all-out attacking tactic, and we envisage an exciting 90 minutes of football.

Two once prestigious clubs – each has a trophy cabinet of repute – standing at the foot of the table is just how the Premier League goes, and both teams will be looking to show the other they are better than the bare form says.

Our Tip – Sheffield Utd 0, Notts Forest 3